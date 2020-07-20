Well Done LLC Sells 24,002 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Well Done LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 42.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,002 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 176.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,957,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $953,126,000 after buying an additional 8,916,236 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,532,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $171,992,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $84,730,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,742,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,860 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.22. 47,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,481,621. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $85.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.93 and a 200 day moving average of $69.23.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

