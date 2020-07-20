Well Done LLC Sells 19,362 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Well Done LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 362,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,362 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 9.6% of Well Done LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $34,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $99.98. The stock had a trading volume of 283,473 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.29.

