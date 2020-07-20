Well Done LLC Sells 19,069 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Well Done LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,069 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises 1.2% of Well Done LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Well Done LLC owned approximately 0.28% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $4,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,496,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,696,000 after acquiring an additional 231,142 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,311,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 264.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 255,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 185,080 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,329,000. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $317,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IQLT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.68. 3 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,319. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $21.82 and a 52 week high of $32.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.15.

