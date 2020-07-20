Well Done LLC Sells 1,881 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Well Done LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 343.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,264,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 430.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 43,165 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPLV stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.35. 86,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,239,240. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.58 and a fifty-two week high of $62.09.

Featured Article: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.