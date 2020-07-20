Well Done LLC Sells 1,576 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Well Done LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,685,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,509,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,155,000 after acquiring an additional 37,713 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 255,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,588,000 after purchasing an additional 20,380 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,773,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,850,000.

RPG traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $135.46. 940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,348. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a one year low of $84.27 and a one year high of $136.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.31.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

