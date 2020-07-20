Well Done LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Well Done LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.5% in the first quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.7% in the second quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 42.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $3.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $262.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,358,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,037,108. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $269.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $245.76 and its 200-day moving average is $221.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.424 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.