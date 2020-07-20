Well Done LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Well Done LLC reduced its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,521 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of Well Done LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Well Done LLC owned about 0.18% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSCL. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 33,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 267.3% during the fourth quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 67,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 49,414 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 15,224 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.37. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,108. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $17.15 and a one year high of $21.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.21.

