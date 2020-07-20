Well Done LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Well Done LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 20.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,331,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,534,000 after acquiring an additional 225,261 shares in the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,549,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,309,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 551,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,943,000 after purchasing an additional 249,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 360,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,415,000 after buying an additional 16,369 shares during the last quarter.

ITB traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.96. The company had a trading volume of 791,551 shares. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $46.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.18 and a 200-day moving average of $41.10.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

