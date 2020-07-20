Well Done LLC Purchases 4,850 Shares of Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC)

Well Done LLC increased its position in Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) by 6.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Macatawa Bank were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCBC. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Macatawa Bank by 22.8% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 65,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 12,240 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank in the first quarter worth about $140,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Macatawa Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 412.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Macatawa Bank by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 67,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 8,555 shares during the last quarter. 33.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Macatawa Bank alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MCBC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.36. 105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,890. Macatawa Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $11.42. The firm has a market cap of $252.06 million, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $20.26 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Macatawa Bank Co. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

MCBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Macatawa Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Macatawa Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Macatawa Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Macatawa Bank Profile

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Macatawa Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macatawa Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.