Well Done LLC Makes New $572,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ)

Well Done LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 66,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000. Well Done LLC owned about 0.46% of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $383,000. Front Barnett Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 92,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Capital Co bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF in the first quarter worth $128,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEZ traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.73. 2,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,892. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.24. iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF has a 52 week low of $5.09 and a 52 week high of $21.77.

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil Equipment & Services Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Equipment & Services Index (the Index).

