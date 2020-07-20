Well Done LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Well Done LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,988 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 492.1% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 109.1% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.41. 8,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,894. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $69.27 and a 52-week high of $130.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.05.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

