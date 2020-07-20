Well Done LLC Invests $243,000 in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Well Done LLC purchased a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,376 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.5% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 23.7% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.6% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. grew its holdings in Danaher by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 6,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 11,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.61, for a total transaction of $1,824,028.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,392 shares in the company, valued at $3,708,339.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total transaction of $6,084,785.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,347.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,318 shares of company stock worth $13,941,119 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Danaher from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.87.

NYSE:DHR traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $192.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,525. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $192.00. The stock has a market cap of $134.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Danaher had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.