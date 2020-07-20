Well Done LLC Invests $1.45 Million in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Well Done LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 14,766.7% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 940.7% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000.

SCHA stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.21. 1,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,945. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.51. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $77.74.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

