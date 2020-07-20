Well Done LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Well Done LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.1% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Brightworth now owns 7,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $16,952,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $277,000.

Shares of GLD traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $170.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,763,342. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.80. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $132.30 and a 1-year high of $170.86.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

