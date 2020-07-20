Well Done LLC Has $866,000 Position in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Well Done LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 57.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,635,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,737,000 after buying an additional 1,274,104 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,704,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 31.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,475,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,092,000 after purchasing an additional 588,988 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 311.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 660,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,492,000 after purchasing an additional 500,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the first quarter worth $46,508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total value of $574,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SUI traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $135.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.54 and its 200-day moving average is $141.98. Sun Communities Inc has a 52 week low of $95.34 and a 52 week high of $173.98. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 110.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.52.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.10 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SUI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Sun Communities from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Sun Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.25.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

