Well Done LLC Has $3.99 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Well Done LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 4.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 1.1% of Well Done LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,241,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 138.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 646,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,830,000 after acquiring an additional 40,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,000.

VTV traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $103.11. 65,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,893,501. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.31. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.55 and a fifty-two week high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

