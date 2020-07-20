Well Done LLC Has $2.22 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Well Done LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,534,000. 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 594,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,826,000 after buying an additional 28,311 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 25,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $296.53. 57,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,069,061. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.85. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

