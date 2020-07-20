Well Done LLC Has $17.68 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Well Done LLC lowered its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 291,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,452 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises 4.9% of Well Done LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $17,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

BATS USMV traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.81. The company had a trading volume of 778,527 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.58.

