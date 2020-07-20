Well Done LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Well Done LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $147,003,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,280,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,667,000 after buying an additional 288,870 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,897,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,144,000 after acquiring an additional 96,920 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,725,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,161,000 after purchasing an additional 588,853 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4,565.6% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 767,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,412,000 after purchasing an additional 750,630 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $1.02 on Monday, hitting $107.53. 6,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,743. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.37. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.25 and a 52-week high of $108.58.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.