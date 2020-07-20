Well Done LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 7.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IGV. Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the second quarter worth $6,838,000. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 156.3% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 24,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after buying an additional 14,792 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares North American Tech-Software ETF alerts:

Shares of IGV stock traded up $6.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $292.73. 497,509 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 52-week low of $123.69 and a 52-week high of $183.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $279.08 and a 200 day moving average of $247.43.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.