Well Done LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Well Done LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 27.7% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 110,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 24,020 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 127,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after buying an additional 9,121 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 108.4% in the second quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 66,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 34,812 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 45.4% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ACWX traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,398,602. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.24. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $50.03.

