Well Done LLC Decreases Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Well Done LLC trimmed its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,070 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.63.

VZ traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.70. The stock had a trading volume of 239,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,607,370. The company has a market capitalization of $230.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.45. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.80.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

