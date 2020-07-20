Well Done LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA)

Well Done LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA) by 57.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,571 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC owned about 0.44% of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,719,000 after acquiring an additional 42,820 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 45.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 149,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,939,000 after purchasing an additional 46,569 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 149,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,905,000 after buying an additional 37,442 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after buying an additional 16,299 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,536,000 after acquiring an additional 7,711 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CZA traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.51. The company had a trading volume of 153 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,590. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $40.82 and a one year high of $83.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.90 and its 200-day moving average is $64.34.

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

