Well Done LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Well Done LLC reduced its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.6% of Well Done LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Well Done LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3,735.5% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in AbbVie by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 193,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,140,000 after buying an additional 39,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $549,000. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.80.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,652,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,794 shares of company stock worth $9,057,485. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $100.20. The stock had a trading volume of 72,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,692,658. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $101.28. The company has a market capitalization of $147.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 169.80%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

