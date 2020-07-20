Well Done LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Well Done LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,741 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises 0.9% of Well Done LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.62. 41,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,552,863. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.51. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $53.31 and a 1 year high of $81.75.

