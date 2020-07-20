Well Done LLC Buys New Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 359.4% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period.

DIA stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $266.23. 151,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,842,802. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $182.10 and a twelve month high of $295.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.26.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

