Well Done LLC Buys New Position in Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS)

Well Done LLC purchased a new position in Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 33,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000. Well Done LLC owned 1.03% of Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of SSUS traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,286. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.06. Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $19.18 and a 12 month high of $26.70.

