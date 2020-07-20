Well Done LLC Acquires Shares of 1,562 Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Paypal by 54.3% during the first quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in Paypal by 446.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Paypal during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Paypal during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $3,603,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,108,272.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $10,562,250. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PYPL stock traded up $3.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $177.27. 94,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,041,106. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.56 billion, a PE ratio of 110.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.32. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $183.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Paypal in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Paypal from $132.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Paypal from $142.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. DZ Bank downgraded Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Paypal from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.43.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

