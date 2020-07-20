Well Done LLC Acquires New Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:PJUN)

Well Done LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:PJUN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PJUN. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – June by 759.4% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – June by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 47,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PJUN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.52. 67,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,484. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.90. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – June has a 1-year low of $22.41 and a 1-year high of $28.60.

