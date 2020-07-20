Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Fastenal (FAST)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Fastenal (NASDAQ: FAST):

7/15/2020 – Fastenal had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock.

7/15/2020 – Fastenal had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $46.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/8/2020 – Fastenal was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/2/2020 – Fastenal was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/2/2020 – Fastenal had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/1/2020 – Fastenal is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

6/23/2020 – Fastenal was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Fastenal stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.51. 71,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,273,528. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.28. The company has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.07%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

In other news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 5,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total value of $190,679.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,267.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $1,588,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,043.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,733 shares of company stock worth $3,997,099 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 3,046.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 36.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

