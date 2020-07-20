Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ: MXIM):
- 7/15/2020 – Maxim Integrated Products was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $59.00.
- 7/14/2020 – Maxim Integrated Products had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $60.00 to $74.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 7/14/2020 – Maxim Integrated Products had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $55.00 to $73.00.
- 7/13/2020 – Maxim Integrated Products was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $68.00.
- 7/13/2020 – Maxim Integrated Products was downgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 7/13/2020 – Maxim Integrated Products was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/23/2020 – Maxim Integrated Products was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 6/16/2020 – Maxim Integrated Products had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $55.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 6/10/2020 – Maxim Integrated Products is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of MXIM traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.31. 32,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,967,045. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.93 and a 52-week high of $73.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.26. The firm has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.31.
Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $562.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.58 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 37.00%. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MXIM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter worth $4,401,000. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.
Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.
