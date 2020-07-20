Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ: MXIM):

7/15/2020 – Maxim Integrated Products was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $59.00.

7/14/2020 – Maxim Integrated Products had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $60.00 to $74.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/14/2020 – Maxim Integrated Products had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $55.00 to $73.00.

7/13/2020 – Maxim Integrated Products was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $68.00.

7/13/2020 – Maxim Integrated Products was downgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating.

7/13/2020 – Maxim Integrated Products was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock.

6/23/2020 – Maxim Integrated Products was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/16/2020 – Maxim Integrated Products had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $55.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/10/2020 – Maxim Integrated Products is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of MXIM traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.31. 32,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,967,045. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.93 and a 52-week high of $73.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.26. The firm has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.31.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $562.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.58 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 37.00%. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $4,342,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Vivek Jain sold 4,302 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $260,400.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 137,446 shares of company stock worth $8,907,136 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MXIM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter worth $4,401,000. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

