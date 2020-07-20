Warburg Research Reiterates “€51.00” Price Target for Zalando (FRA:ZAL)

Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($57.30) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZAL has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €32.00 ($35.96) target price on Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Independent Research set a €80.00 ($89.89) target price on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €84.00 ($94.38) target price on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €62.00 ($69.66) target price on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €84.00 ($94.38) target price on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zalando presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €60.68 ($68.18).

Shares of FRA ZAL opened at €65.34 ($73.42) on Thursday. Zalando has a 12 month low of €36.33 ($40.82) and a 12 month high of €49.86 ($56.02). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €63.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of €48.28.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

