Warburg Research Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €40.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($44.94) target price on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($42.70) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America set a €43.00 ($48.31) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($41.57) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €41.00 ($46.07) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.00 ($39.33) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €41.11 ($46.19).

DAI stock opened at €39.34 ($44.20) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.65, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €36.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €36.25. Daimler has a one year low of €21.02 ($23.61) and a one year high of €54.50 ($61.24). The stock has a market cap of $42.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.39.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

