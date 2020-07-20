Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,672 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 16.9% in the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 9,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 4.2% during the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its position in Walt Disney by 14.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 2,542 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.0% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 15,601 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Stewart & Patten Co. LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 23.2% in the second quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 92,091 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after purchasing an additional 17,335 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.35.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $117.82. 163,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,539,659. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a P/E/G ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.23.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

