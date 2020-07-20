Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $42.00 price target on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Walgreens Boots exited third-quarter fiscal 2020 on a mixed note. While better-than-expected revenues are encouraging, the pandemic has hurt segmental growth and driven SG&A costs. However, retail Pharmacy USA’s sales grew on strong pharmacy sales. Rise in Pharmaceutical Wholesale sales buoys optimism. Progress made from strategic partnerships was impressive. Yet, choppy market conditions, mainly in retail, have been inducing sluggishness in the Retail Pharmacy International arm. Margin pressure is a major concern. Walgreens Boots’ guidance lacks luster as it expects continued compression of retail margins. A leveraged balance sheet with heavy payout load is also deterring. Tough market conditions and stiff competitive landscape are other headwinds. Over the past six months, the company has underperformed the industry it belongs to.”

WBA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a sell rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.33.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $41.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.49. The company has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a PE ratio of 50.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a twelve month low of $36.65 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $34.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 30.55%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2,229.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,999 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 37,325 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 166.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,317 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 21,447 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.5% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 22,978 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 38,718 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at $13,884,000. 57.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

