Wagerr (WGR) Reaches Market Cap of $5.39 Million

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 20th. During the last seven days, Wagerr has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Wagerr has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and $2,896.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wagerr coin can now be purchased for about $0.0283 or 0.00000309 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wagerr alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007482 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002257 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000369 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About Wagerr

Wagerr is a coin. It was first traded on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 211,938,180 coins and its circulating supply is 190,558,566 coins. The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wagerr Coin Trading

Wagerr can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wagerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wagerr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.