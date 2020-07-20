Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) Sets New 52-Week High at $21.60

Shares of Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.60 and last traded at $21.57, with a volume of 76560 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.19.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Vivint Solar from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vivint Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Vivint Solar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Vivint Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $91.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.72 million. Vivint Solar had a negative net margin of 32.03% and a negative return on equity of 165.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vivint Solar Inc will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider L. Chance Allred sold 5,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total transaction of $54,867.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,081.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dana C. Russell sold 5,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $53,443.35. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,125 shares of company stock valued at $234,379. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vivint Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Vivint Solar in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Vivint Solar by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vivint Solar by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Vivint Solar in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

About Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR)

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

