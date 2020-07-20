Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Virtusa Corporation is a global provider of information technology (IT) consulting and outsourcing services that accelerate business outcomes for Global 2000 companies and leading software vendors in banking and financial services, insurance, healthcare, telecommunications, technology, and media & entertainment. The company also provides technology implementation services, such as application development, software product engineering. In addition, it offers application outsourcing services, such as the application maintenance and support, maintenance and enhancement of applications, and cloud-environment management and support; managed infrastructure services, and remote application monitoring and support; Virtusa delivers services across the IT lifecycle, including consulting, solution design, technology selection, implementation, testing, and maintenance, including infrastructure support. The company was formerly known as eRunway, Inc. and changed its name to Virtusa Corporation. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on VRTU. William Blair downgraded Virtusa from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Virtusa in a report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Virtusa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Virtusa from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Virtusa from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.67.

NASDAQ VRTU opened at $32.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.64 million, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.86. Virtusa has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $52.81.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.15). Virtusa had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $329.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.97 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Virtusa will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Samir Dhir sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,097,308.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRTU. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virtusa by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,337 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtusa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtusa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Virtusa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Virtusa by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,717 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 14,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

