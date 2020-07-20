Viacoin (VIA) Price Tops $0.21 on Major Exchanges

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 20th. In the last week, Viacoin has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002270 BTC on exchanges. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $4.82 million and approximately $247,488.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00460438 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00012764 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 123.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001246 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003431 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006018 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,169,751 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Viacoin

Viacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.