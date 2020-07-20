Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Increased to $300.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price objective raised by Cowen from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on VRTX. Piper Sandler reissued a buy rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $279.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $291.27.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $294.53 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $165.23 and a 12 month high of $306.08. The stock has a market cap of $76.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.01.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Parini sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.95, for a total value of $541,768.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,384,116.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.03, for a total transaction of $251,145.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,611,737.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,036 shares of company stock worth $84,944,059 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $472,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $935,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,832,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,852,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.