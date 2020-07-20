Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Verra Mobility Corporation designs and develops mobility software. The Company offers speed, bus lane, railroad crossing, and school bus top arm enforcement and enforcement ticketing, as well as crash reports and video-enabled crime data analysis solutions. Verra Mobility Corporation, formerly known as Gores Holdings II Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on VRRM. BidaskClub downgraded Verra Mobility from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Verra Mobility in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Verra Mobility in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $10.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verra Mobility presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.19.

VRRM stock opened at $10.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Verra Mobility has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $17.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.41.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 35.20% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $116.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.64 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verra Mobility will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRRM. Platinum Equity Advisors LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Equity Advisors LLC DE now owns 24,239,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 76.1% in the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 12,115,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235,373 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Verra Mobility by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,599,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,544,000 after purchasing an additional 477,275 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,117,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,819,000 after buying an additional 1,995,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 5,905,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,162,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

