Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verastem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs to improve outcomes for patients with cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The company’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Verastem from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Verastem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VSTM opened at $1.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.08. The firm has a market cap of $238.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.21. Verastem has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $4.67.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $5.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 million. Verastem had a negative return on equity of 282.13% and a negative net margin of 715.40%. On average, research analysts expect that Verastem will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verastem news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 1,301,300 shares of Verastem stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total value of $3,006,003.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Verastem by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Verastem by 75.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its position in shares of Verastem by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Verastem by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Verastem by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 12,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.43% of the company’s stock.

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

