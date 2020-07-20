Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,570 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 48,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Ventas by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in Ventas by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 11,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Ventas by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 9,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 43.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ventas alerts:

NYSE:VTR traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,172,339. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $75.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.41 and its 200-day moving average is $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.85 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 19.80%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Ventas from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.