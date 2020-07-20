Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $120.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Varonis Systems traded as high as $109.16 and last traded at $109.16, with a volume of 853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.58.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on Varonis Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.94.

In other news, SVP James O’boyle sold 16,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.09, for a total transaction of $1,614,176.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 128,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,753,675.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Bass sold 47,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $4,706,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,069,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,748 shares of company stock valued at $10,029,973. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 13,466.7% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.76 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $54.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.04 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 34.74% and a negative return on equity of 93.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Varonis Systems Inc will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

