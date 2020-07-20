Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 195.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,309,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,218,000 after acquiring an additional 115,199 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after acquiring an additional 12,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,443,000 after purchasing an additional 18,919 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $163.69. 55,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,877,029. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.31. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.