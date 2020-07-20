Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,965 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.5% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $16,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,260.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,483,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,735,000 after buying an additional 6,933,528 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 10,043,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,746,000 after buying an additional 4,969,800 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 697.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,963,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,844,000 after buying an additional 4,341,408 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,717,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,767,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,145,000 after buying an additional 1,709,779 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $163.20. The company had a trading volume of 39,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,877,029. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.51 and a 200-day moving average of $152.31. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

