Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $12,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 83,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 16,137 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 41,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.67. 44,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,966,560. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.92. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $36.42 and a 1-year high of $56.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.252 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

