Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Financial Sense Advisors Inc.

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,344 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,001,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,672,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $302,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 47,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,016,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,531,000 after buying an additional 108,099 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $83.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.01. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $83.16.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.