Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,454.3% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.74. 94,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,596,844. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $55.58 and a one year high of $99.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.05.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.