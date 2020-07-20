Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,273 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 0.6% of Well Done LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 14,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 55,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,507,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank Trust raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 20,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOE traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.99. The company had a trading volume of 9,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,349. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.20 and a 200-day moving average of $100.14. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $67.66 and a 1-year high of $122.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

